SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to grab a free snow cone, you've clicked on the right story.

Participating Bahama Buck's are offering "Free Sno Day" which gives customers a free "Sno" up to 12 ounces on Tuesday.

“Let it Sno! Start off this Christmas season with a taste of paradise—free Sno on us, for the entire family!” says Blake Buchanan, founder and president of Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation.

Three San Antonio locations are reportedly participating:

8910 Bandera Road

7022 South New Braunfels Avenue

2310 Pat Booker Road

For more information, visit their website.