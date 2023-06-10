'People are excited, people love music out here' | Zilker Park buzzing for the first official day of ACL 2023

Friday kicked off the official start of the two-weekend Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) is now underway!

The gates opened Friday, and artists have been taking the stage at one of the country’s biggest music festivals.

No matter if it's someone's first time or they're a seasoned attendee at ACL, the energy is always at a fever pitch at Zilker Park this time of year.

“Austin's a really big music city. I mean, it's been said before, but you get to really see it out here,” said Omar Sanchez, an ACL attendee. “People are excited, people love music out here, and so it's just a good vibe to be surrounded by people who appreciate it just as much as you do.”

Friday had some big headliners music fans were eager to see.

“The Lumineers would be the headliner I want to see,” said ACL attendee Jacob Martinez.

“I'm most excited to see Kendrick Lamar,” said Sanchez. “I've been a fan since like 2012.”

Austinites at the park started introducing their kids to the Austin music scene early. Martinez says he's been going to ACL since he moved to Austin in the early 2000s, but this year, he decided to bring along his daughter Sloan.

“She likes going to concerts, and so we're going to see how she feels about coming to a big festival,” Martinez said. “It's her first festival, so the perfect one to start at is ACL.”

ACL has also become a favorite for newer Austinites moving here.

“I moved here three years ago and, yeah, I've been here every year, since,” said ACL attendee Matt Lukas.

For many, it’s Austin's music scene that makes the city so special.

“Honestly, it's probably part of the reason why I love the city so much since I moved here,” Lukas.

Melia Masumoto on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram