33rd annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival brings the heat Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas — As if it’s not hot enough, The Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival is back at The Far Out Lounge and Stage on Sunday.

From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., festivalgoers can expect to try the spiciest, tastiest hot sauce samples from 20 commercial bottlers, including Hill Country Hot Peppers, Mikey V’s Foods, Salsa Maya, Burn City Sauces and Yellowbird Hot Sauce. Attendees are encouraged to vote for their favorite sauces for the People’s Choice Awards, announced on stage at the event.

Hot Sauce Festival tickets are on sale now and will sell out quickly. Tickets are $10 each, with half of each ticket benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank. Tickets will increase to $15 at the door.

The Hot Sauce Festival serves as a major fundraiser for the Central Texas Food Bank and has raised over 1.25 million meals in its 32-year history.

This year’s music lineup includes the Tiarras, El Combo Oscuro, Lion Heights and DJ McPullish.

Hot Sauce fans can also expect a full bar, including Canteen Spirits, plus local food trucks, Sun Garden Shaved Ice and 1417 Bistro frozen treats to keep cool.

