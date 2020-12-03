SAN ANTONIO — Despite coronavirus concerns, and a bevy of event cancellations both local and around the country, the Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair will still go on. More than a 150,000 people are expected to attend, starting Thursday.

According to organizers, six artists have dropped out of the event, including Lucky Joe and Veronique Medrano, the latter of which says she wants the event to be cancelled.

Event Director "Bino G." said the party will continue.

"We are going to go into this event with a very positive feeling that we are going to come out of this thing, with nobody coming out of here sick," he said. "We are just going to live life like we do on a normal basis."

About 200 artists across the U.S. and Mexico will perform at the free event that lasts four days. Lucky Joe won't be one of them, having backed out after discussions with his family and record label.

"In all reality, it all boils down if you want to expose yourself to that and risk it," he said. "I am not saying that everybody in San Antonio is contaminated—I am not saying that. Personally, I don't want to risk something like that."

Medrano said the city shouldn't just be mulling whether or not to go forward with Fiesta (as of Wednesday, the city's largest local event is still set to start in mid-April). She said this fan fair is just as important and draws people from all over the world.

"What I am asking is for us to really look out for our community and artists," she said. "If we are here saying Fiesta is really important, then what happens this weekend can alter what happens in a month."

Organizers says they're monitoring what the city is doing.

"If you are feeling that you are sick (or) you think you have the flu, just stay away from events like this," Bino G. said. "But really any event."

Lucky Joe said he wishes the event nothing but success and hopes it will have a great turnout.

According to organizers, more hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations will be set up around the event.

RELATED: Rodeo Houston cancellation impacts youth all across Texas

RELATED: State Department advises all US citizens to 'reconsider travel abroad' due to virus pandemic

RELATED: What's next for the Spurs as the NBA suspends the season?

RELATED: SA nursing home closes doors to visitors due to coronavirus outbreak