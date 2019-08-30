SAN ANTONIO — You can go down the rabbit hole to see Ballet San Antonio present Alice in Wonderland, choreographed by Brian Enos. 

The three-day event will be at the Tobin Center on the following days and times:

  • Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 19 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.

"This is a story of a girl swept away by her imagination to a place of exquisite beauty and absurdity, where anything is possible and the probable is turned upside down." the press release said.

You can purchase your tickets for a performance and a meet-and-greet online, and visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Alice in Wonderland
