SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to celebrate the weekend with German music and the clanking of beer mugs, Oktoberfest is around the corner.

The event is taking place between Friday and Sunday at Alamo Beer Company on 202 Lamar Street.

You can't have a festival without a special guest, so Mayor Ron Nirenberg will kick off the event Friday, at 5:30 p.m., with the "Mayor's Barrel" tap. Proceeds from the Barrel will benefit Pints for Prostates, the press release says.

“Oktoberfest has become a tradition for us here at Alamo Beer Company and we look forward to sharing our German heritage with our community,” said Alamo Beer Founder Eugene Simor.

The event is free admission and open to all ages. Pets are welcome to attend but must remain on leash.

Friday evening will feature entertainment from polka professionals Bohemian Dutchman.

Saturday starts with the Reed Meisters followed by Der Klein Steins, Cadence Cloggers and the Tubameisters. The day will also include a mug holding competition.

Festivities continue on Sunday with the Bohemian Dutchman, Mountain Cloggers, Chris Rybak and others.

For more event information, you can visit Alamo Beer Comany's website.

RELATED: 'Grilled Cheese Fest' is coming to San Antonio

RELATED: Beer and Wing Festival returns to the Alamo City

RELATED: NEW: $1,000 in proceeds reached after Alamo Beer served maple-infused IPAs to benefit military heroes