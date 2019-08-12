SAN ANTONIO — An event that takes you to outer space, let's you control robots with your arms, takes selfies with epic lighting and serves you food and alcohol throughout the night.

If this sounds appealing, you might want to check out the DoSeum Adult Night events.

Taking place a few times each year, the DoSeum opens its doors to people 21 and over, with companies ranging from Shake Shack to La Palateria to Tito's and Shiner Bock offering food and drinks.

Tickets are $35 a person and the event lasts between 7 and 9:30 p.m. on designated Fridays each year.

The next Adult Night is expected to take place during Fiesta, so you can check out the festivities in the afternoon and head over to the DoSeum at night.