Winner: Here's who had the best Adobo in town after competition in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas — Some of the best Filipino chefs gathered for the "Adobo Throwdown" at the Schertz Civic Center on Sunday.

KENS 5's host of Neighborhood Eats Lexi Hazlett was a judge for the competition. Covering several Filipino restaurants and food trucks, she got to see who has some of the best Adobo in town.

For those who don't know what Adobo is -- "it’s our unofficial national dish of the Philippines," said Event Chair Gene Carangal. It’s normally a braise with vinegar, garlic, soy sauce, with a little hint of sweet.

"Adobo is part of your history of home -- your family history -- it’s a culinary DNA," said self-proclaimed Adoboqueen Nancy Reyes Lumen. "We want to make it global and I think it’s working right now."

Five chefs competed in the "Professional Adobo Cooking Competition" to show us how they prepare it. Judges were to rate on a 1-10 system based on taste, creativity and presentation.

"I chose the recipe my mom used to serve us since as far as I remember," said Sari-Sari Restaurant's Chef Imelda Roberts, as she put a beautiful plate of Adobo on the table.

Another familiar face was Chef Angelica Guzman of Kain Na Restaurant, who was on Neighborhood Eats in September.

But Chef Eulo Jimenez of Are Cebu Food Truck took home the gold for his Adobo.

"They are so passionate about their food, they are so passionate about their culture, and they said they couldn’t wait to be here," said Carangal.

People who came out felt the same.

"You never know what you’re gonna experience here. There’s something new to learn from everybody and there’s a lot of great food options," said Brandon Mason. "You can learn about different cultures. Anything and everything at these kind of events, I love to see."

And Carangal said the proceeds went to the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce Humanitarian Causes. "In the past, we have supported the San Antonio Food Bank, scholarships in the Philippines, community pantries in the Philippines."

Also bringing awareness to the Filipino culture.

"I think it’s up to us a Filipinos to bring our food to the next level to present it to those who have not tried it," he said.