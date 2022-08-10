ACL tickets go on presale Dec. 1

'Tis the season with a presale for one of the city's biggest music festivals!

AUSTIN, Texas — It might be December, but it's always the season for Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival here!

Tickets for ACL 2023 go on presale starting Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

Although the lineup for next year's festival hasn't been released yet, and won't be until around May 2023, you can buy your three-day ticket ahead of time!

To get access to the presale for tickets, you will need to sign up for a text thread through the website. That link can be found here. The types of tickets available will be the three-day general admission, general admission plus, VIP or platinum.

Additionally, if you are from outside of Austin, you can buy early access to a thre- day hotel package, which includes three-day tickets to the festival. It has not been released what kind of three-day tickets they will be.

Details are limited regarding the presale, but according to the ACL website, layaway plans will be available upon purchase.