First responders and nonprofits detail their safety plans ahead of ACL Music Festival

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2023 Austin City Limits Festival (ACL) is just days away, and with visitors coming from all over, safety is at the top of the mind for first responders.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected at Zilker Park for the ACL this year. But planning for the next two weekends started a long time ago.

"Planning for next year's event starts as soon as this year's events are over," said Captain Darren Noak with Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

Noak says they have many plans in place, starting with the type of transportation they use.

"These sort of vehicles can get us in and around and to where we're needed a lot more efficiently and effectively, than those big ambulances that we have," Noak said. "What we do is we create a city within a city. So we'll have an entire staff of communications folks."

But with this many people, other organizations are also stepping up to help people stay safe.

"This year we will probably be at about 28 major music festivals across the country, passing out probably close to 30,000 individual kits," said Ingela Travers-Hayward, the Co-Founder of the nonprofit "This Must Be the Place."

Travers-Hayward, along with William Perry, say the kits they're referring to include doses of Narcan, to combat drug use at festivals.

"We actually hand out a version that's eight milligrams," Travers-Hayward said. "So it's sort of nice to be able to give this to someone and letting them know, look, you're going to be able to save this person's life."

Also new at ACL this year, liquor is being offered for purchase to general admission ticket holders. Noak says even with some cooler temperatures, hydration with water is the key.

"Keep in mind that alcohol will dehydrate you as well," Noak said. "We always encourage pre-hydration. It's not about what you're drinking the day of the event. It's really the night before."

Officials hope all of these plans will make for a smooth two weekends of music, fun, and community.

EMS officials are also encouraging anyone going to the festival to download the "What Three Words" application.

It's a GPS-based app where you can tap a specific square to see where you are. The app will then give you three specific words based on where you are that you can give first responders. The three words help them find you if you don't have an exact address.

