How to find an item lost during ACL Fest

ACL has resources in place to help you before the festival, while you're at Zilker Park and after you walk out the gates.

AUSTIN, Texas — With thousands of people attending the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) each day, it's no wonder that things sometimes get lost.

Before you head to the fest, you can register your information and ACL will contact you if your item is turned into the lost and found during the festival.

If you lose something while you're at the fest, you can go to the main guest services booth during festival hours or check here to search for missing items. You can also post an alert so ACL can contact you when your lost item arrives.

Finally, if you lost an item during Weekend 1, ACL's post-festival lost and found will be operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9. It's located at the Guest Services headquarters, on William Barton Drive, just off of Barton Springs Road.

