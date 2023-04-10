Kali Uchis says she will not perform at ACL Fest 2023

The R&B artist said Tuesday that her concert in El Paso would be the last stop on her tour instead of the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the top artists scheduled to perform at the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) now says she won't be there.

R&B artist Kali Uchis posted on her Instagram story Tuesday that her concert in El Paso would be the last stop on her tour instead of ACL.

"See u tonight El Paso!!! Last show of the RMIV tour, can't wait... Austin, I will not be going to ACL," the singer said in the post.

She did not provide further explanation for why she will no longer be playing the festival.

Initially on Wednesday morning, Kali Uchis was still listed on ACL's lineup and the schedule for Friday of both Weekend 1 and Weekend 2. She was scheduled to play at 6:10 p.m. at the American Express stage, ahead of headliner Kendrick Lamar.

Just before 11 a.m., the festival officially announced that she will no longer be playing and said schedule updates were coming soon.

Other top-billed artists expected to play this year's festival include Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, The 1975 and Hozier.

