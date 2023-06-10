Alanis Morrissette flexes her staying power at ACL Fest 2023

Morrissette took the American Express stage ahead of Foo Fighters on Saturday of Weekend 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Harmonica, anyone?

It might be easy to write Alanis Morissette off as a nostalgia act. During her Weekend 1 set at the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL), she certainly looked the part — a ‘90s alternative girl turned wistful adult, complete with baggy leather pants and a floral button-down.

But that wouldn’t be exactly right.

Sure, the Generation X fans were well-represented in her crowd. But there were also many Millennial and Gen Z fest-goers in the audience, singing along to the hits.

Morrissette has staying power — and she knows it.

Her ACL set began with a multi-minute montage of her career, but she didn't just stick to her musical success. It was sprinkled with skits, cameos, covers, scenes from “Dogma” and the Broadway musical based on her album, “Jagged Little Pill.” The montage wasn't rock star hubris — it was just Morrissette saying she’s a name everyone knows.

Related Articles Amaarae shows love for Texas with genre-spanning set at ACL 2023

Thankfully, she still has the talent to back that up. Her voice is in great shape and she brings a frenetic energy to even her lower-energy songs, whether it’s by pacing back and forth or spinning around in circles until you feel dizzy just watching her.

And she’s happy to be here — and grateful her fans are too. During her ACL set, she gave the people what they came for, keeping her banter to a minimum and playing all the hits. And her few messages to fans were heartfelt.

“I love you so much. Take care of each other,” she said during her sign-off.

If you missed Morrissette during Weekend 1, she’ll be playing again at the American Express stage Saturday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.

For all of KVUE's ACL coverage, visit KVUE.com/ACL.