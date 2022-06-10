Pleasant weather expected for Weekend 1 of ACL Fest

A weak cold front brings a warm but pleasant forecast for Weekend 1 of ACL!

AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is right around the corner – and it looks like Mother Nature might cooperate this year!

The current forecast for Friday calls for afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s with partly sunny conditions. However, we'll be monitoring the possibility of a weak cold front moving through Central Texas either late Friday or early Saturday.

We'll be honest: this front won't make a huge difference. But it'll be enough to drop high temperatures to 90 degrees or less. The evenings will also feel a bit more pleasant.

While partly sunny conditions are expected on Friday, a little more sunshine is expected for the rest of the weekend. Don't forget your sunscreen!

It's a great forecast for ACL plans, but not so much for our worsening drought conditions. The weak cold front will pass through without a drop of rain. It's now been about a month since the last rainfall in Austin.

That's a pretty stark contrast to last year! Day 1 of ACL 2021 brought nearly an inch of rain to Austin. There was also over half inch during weekend 2.

The first weekend of ACL last year experienced a slight delay on Friday, Oct. 1 due to rain, but had fairly seasonable conditions for the rest of the event.

The KVUE Weather Team will continue to keep a close eye on the forecast leading up to and during ACL Fest and provide updates on air and online.

In the meantime, here is a look at your extended forecast.

