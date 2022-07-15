ACL Fest 2022 releases daily schedules

The festival runs Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 at Zilker Park. Single-day tickets will go on sale Friday at noon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Folks planning to attend this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival can now see which artists will be playing on which day. The festival released its daily schedules Friday morning.

On both Fridays, the top-billed artists will be The Chicks, SZA, Nathanial Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Billy Strings. Phoenix will play only on the Friday of Weekend 2.

P!nk, Flume, Lil Nas X, Diplo and Wallows will be top-billed on both Saturdays, while Death Cab for Cutie will play only on Saturday of Weekend 2. And the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kacey Musgraves, Paramore and Zhu will be top-billed on both Sundays, while Lil Durk will play on only the Sunday of Weekend 1.

Your #ACLFest Lineup By Day is here! 🤘 1-Day Tickets go on sale TODAY at 12pm CT: https://t.co/WTqUe2AQrH pic.twitter.com/yNS8EyTud8 — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) July 15, 2022

ACL Fest runs Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 at Zilker Park. The fest unveiled its initial lineup in May.

Aside from the headliners, other big names scheduled to play this year include Carly Rae Jepsen, Japanese Breakfast, James Blake, Spoon and more. Check out the full lineup.

Three-day tickets for Weekend 1 sold out the day they went on sale. General admission 3-day tickets for Weekend 2 are still available, and single-day tickets will go on sale Friday at noon.

If you'd like to see some sets from ACL Fest but are unable to attend the festival in person, Hulu will stream select performances to Hulu SVOD subscribers at no additional cost. Additional behind-the-scenes and unique footage will also be available to subscribers.

For all of KVUE's coverage of ACL Fest 2021 and to keep up with the latest news about this year's fest, head to KVUE.com/ACL.

