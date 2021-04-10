ACL Fest performers protest Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas — Rallies were held over the weekend against Texas' new abortion law, and those weren't the only protests against the so-called "Heartbeat Act."
A number of artists at ACL Festival also spoke out against it.
The biggest name to do so was Billie Eilish. She set up her entire stage to say, "Bans off our bodies." She posted a photo on Instagram following the show of herself raising her middle finger in front of the banner.
Her brother, Finneas, also voiced his opinion during his solo set on Friday.
He said, "I'm happy to be here in Texas because I'm happy to be here with you all." He then expressed his negative opinion of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and pledged to write a personal check to Planned Parenthood.
He wasn't the only performer raising money for the pro-choice cause.
Popular indie artist Phoebe Bridgers released a special cover of the Bo Burnham song, "That Funny Feeling." In a post on her Instagram, she said, "This one's for Greg Abbott." She said all of the money raised by the song would go to Texas abortion funds.
The law, which went into effect on Sept. 1, bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Usually, this is around six weeks into a pregnancy before many women know they’re even pregnant. It's the most restrictive ban on abortions in the U.S.
