'A winter tradition' | Ice skating to return to Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to hit the ice later this year, there's going to be a place in San Antonio you can visit.

The Rotary Club of San Antonio is going to have the 2021 Holiday Outdoor Ice Rink in Travis Park adjacent to the annual Christmas tree.

The Rink will open Oct. 1 and continue daily through January 2022. "Destined to become a winter tradition in the Alamo City, more than 50,000 skaters are anticipated to enjoy the rink and the beautiful winter surroundings," the website says.

Click here come time October to grab your tickets.