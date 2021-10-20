'A race for the rest of us' | Helotes 0.5K run taking place Saturday

The 0.5K will be taking place this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in Old Town Helotes, according to the event Facebook page.

SAN ANTONIO — Well, it's time to run... except this race is a 0.5K (546 yards), so maybe just a few strides instead of a full-on marathon!

The Helotes 0.5K Challenge will be taking place this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in Old Town Helotes (14391 Old Bandera Road, Helotes, TX 78023), according to the event website.

If you haven't guessed, this is not like your typical run --- there will sand pits, coffee and donuts. There will also an after party at Wine 101, the event said.

Runners are also encouraged to wear costumes.

The challenges will support the Helotes Chamber Foundation, the page said.