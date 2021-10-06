77th annual Floresville Peanut Festival preps underway

The Wilson County event runs from Thursday through Saturday with entertainment, carnival rides, games, a parade and more.

WILSON COUNTY, Texas — Poteet has its celebration of all things strawberries – and over in Wilson County, it's all about the peanuts. And the coronation gowns. And a parade. And a carnival. And the beer garden and so on.

But back to the peanuts. The event promises "delicious peanut brittle and roasted peanuts" among the tasty treats available to satisfy all peanut cravings.

The Floresville Peanut Festival is a three-day event held each year in the second full weekend of October. It officially kicks off this Thursday, October 7.

There is free parking and free admission to the grounds on the Courthouse Square in historic downtown Floresville.

It's almost festival time...you can see the beautiful gowns of the past courts proudly displayed around town. From... Posted by Floresville Peanut Festival on Friday, October 1, 2021

Goober Games kicked off the festivities on Tuesday afternoon at the Floresville Event Center, offering games and activities for the younger crowd. A carnival also offers thrilling rides on Thursday night through Saturday night. And don't miss the kiddie parade on Friday afternoon for the little ones to show off their miniature floats and costumes.

According to the event's website, there's also a coronation that day where "Queen Tunaep is crowned during an elaborate ceremony that also introduces King Reboog and the Royal and Children’s Courts. The Royal wardrobe includes gorgeous gowns with long, flowing trains and opulent robes imagined by a local designer and constructed by talented family, friends and seamstresses."

Saturday is a huge day-long celebration, with a grand parade starting at 10:00 a.m.

The event's website says one visit is all it takes to be hooked.