400 beers, 100 breweries | What to expect at the San Antonio Beer Festival ??

Many San Antonians will be(er) happy to know the festival is taking place later this year.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're 21 and up and lookin' for a buzz-worthy event, pun intended, then you can add the 15th Annual San Antonio Beer Festival to your calendar.

The event is taking place Saturday, Oct. 16 at Crockett Park on 1300 North Main Avenue.

There will be over 400 beers to sample from (yes, you read that correctly) from 100 different breweries.

Flash sale tickets dropped Friday. You can grab those here.

And for more info about the event, click here to visit the Festival's website.

You can also check out their Facebook page below. If you tag some friends in the comments of their recent post, you could win a "throwback swag pack."

