26th Annual Rockport Wine Festival invites you to wine 'n' dine for the Texas Maritime Museum

All proceeds of the wine festival will go to the Texas Maritime Museum and their efforts to educate the public about Texas' rich maritime history.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A night of wine, music and preserving Texas history?

Now that's what I call a true Texas toast.

Marine archaeologist and executive director of the Texas Maritime Museum Justin Parkoff joined us on Domingo Live to discuss how the 26th Annual Rockport Wine Festival doesn't just celebrate fine wine – it's also a celebration of Texas history.

"A lot of people don't realize how much maritime history is involved [in Texas history]," said Parkoff. "We were settled by the steamboats, the schooners, cotton ships... We have this immense river system, and we brought in all these settlers coming in from Mexico and the Eastern US, and it was all done by boats."

The wine gets a-pouring at the Texas Maritime Museum from 2-11 p.m. in Rockport, Tx. Alongside a vast array of wines, beer and food to sample, guests can also a variety of vendors and activities throughout the festival.

Live music will also play throughout the festival, with performances by Third Coast Jazz, The Texas Continentals and nighttime headliner SPAZMATICS.

Tickets are available for purchase online at this link. General admission for underage guests is $20 and covers entry to festival grounds, while general admission for drinking age guests is $25 and includes entry, a souvenir wine glass and five drink tickets for wine tasting.

People interested in volunteering for the wine festival can sign up at this link here. Along with free entry to the festival outside of their shift, volunteers will be given a free souvenir wine glass, five drink tickets for wine tasting and a free one-year membership to the Texas Maritime Museum.