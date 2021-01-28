2021 Barbacoa & Big Red Festival canceled due to COVID-19

'We are hoping to come back strong in 2022,' event organizers said.

San Antonians will have to wait until 2022 to attend the Barbacoa & Big Red Festival.

Event organizers announced via the Barbacoa & Big Festival Facebook page that the 2021 festival has been canceled.

In the post, organizers cited the continued presence of COVID-19 in our community.

The final decision was made after consulting with health and wellness experts and community leaders.

At the end of the post, organizers said that they hope to "come back strong in 2022 and celebrate San Antonio's staple of Barbacoa & Big Red once again safely as a community together."