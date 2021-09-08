13th Floor Haunted House opens September 17

The haunted house promises to bring all new attractions this year including The Dollmaker and Bad Blood.

SAN ANTONIO — If it seems like 2021 is zooming by...it is! October is less than one month away and that means haunted houses.

One of the most popular spooky places in San Antonio is the 13th Floor Haunted House, which is set to open its doors at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 17.

The Dollmaker tells the story of a Victorian doll collector who died in what is now an abandoned house and Bad Blood is about the ancient feud between vampires and werewolves.

"Fans will love the creepy Dollmaker and Bad Blood, which along with our classic Icons, are sure to bring out the screams this year," said 13th Floor San Antonio publicist Nidia Alvarado. "We're thrilled to see you there!"