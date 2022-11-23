Turkey Trot 5K: How to register for the event happening in San Antonio on Thanksgiving

The Food Bank anticipates more than 6,000 registrants for this year’s run.

SAN ANTONIO — For those who want to get a workout in before stuffing their plate on Thanksgiving, the 13th annual Turkey Trot 5K is taking place on Thursday morning.

It starts at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving day. People who want to participate can line up at 646 South Flores at the entrance of the H-E-B headquarters.

The event is sponsored by H-E-B and it benefits the San Antonio Food Bank. The press release said the 5K is happening rain or shine.

The Food Bank anticipates more than 6,000 registrants for this year’s run. The route will start and end in front of the headquarters. Participants will be going through downtown and the Historic King William neighborhood.

If you don't want to run or walk alone, you are allowed to bring your pet, as long as they're leashed, of course.

Click here for more details, and to register.

