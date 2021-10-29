$1,000 being offered to adopt a wild horse or burro

The event will be held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center from noon until 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — Wild horses and burros will be available for adoption at an event in Kerrville the weekend of November 5 and 6.

The event will be held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center from noon until 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. 120 animals will be up for adoption.



The Bureau of Land Managment is offering $1,000 as incentive to anyone who find a wild horse or burro a good home. The BLM will conduct an inspection of wild horses and burros adopted through the Adoption Incentive Program within six months of adoption date

To qualify to adopt, one must be at least 18 years old, with no record of animal abuse. Qualified homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water and shelter. A six-foot corral fence is required for adult horses; five feet for yearlings; and four-and-a-half feet for burros. All animals must be loaded in covered, stock-type trailers with swing gates and sturdy walls and floors.