Electric Ocean Concert Series presents A Tribute to Selena live at SeaWorld San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld San Antonio announced live concerts are back at the park this summer and the next one is a Selena tribute concert that runs July 2 thru 4.

The Electric Ocean Concert Series at SeaWorld San Antonio is presented by Coca Cola. The live music performances take place at their open-air Nautilus Amphitheater.

All concerts are FREE with park admission.

Other shows this summer:

July 2-4 – A Tribute to Selena

July 9 – Newsboys

July 16 – Easton Corbin

July 23 – Maddie & Tae

July 30 – SWV

For more Electric Ocean Concert Series information, SeaWorld tickets, and access to upgraded premium seating, visit their website.

