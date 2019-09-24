TEXAS, USA — Are you a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan? What about an Aaron Rodgers-worshiping Cheesehead?

If so, then you might just be the perfect candidate for the NFL Rival Survival Challenge.

As part of a social experiment, CableTV.com will pick a die-hard football fan to cheer on their rival team for the remainder of the NFL season.

Part of the challenge description reads: "Not everyone's cut out to cheer on their nemesis, risk ruining relationships, and post about it on social media, but we're betting that someone out there can endure the pain of betrayal for some extra cash."

If you're deemed to be up for the task, CableTV.com will provide the necessary swag to support your rival team.

Applicants must be 18 years old, a U.S. resident and have access to TV and internet service.

You can enter the challenge online by filling out a form and typing up 200 words on why you're the perfect candidate to take on this challenge.