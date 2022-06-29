ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill's wife says she never authorized estate sale, court documents say

A judge issued a temporary restraining order against the organizers after Hill's wife said her family has nothing to do with the sale.

HOUSTON — The wife of music icon and ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill is taking legal action saying she did not authorize an estate sale that featured items claiming to be her husband’s earlier this month.

Charleen “Chuck” McCrory Hill was married to Joe “Dusty” Hill and is the executor of his estate, according to court documents. Dusty Hill died on July 28, 2021.

A judge issued a temporary restraining order against Dominque Kendall Estate Sales, Dominque Kendall individually, Thom Anderson, Circle A Designs, LLC and The Gilded Monkey on June 16.

That came after an attorney representing Hill issued a cease-and-desist letter to the organizers of the estate sale following several attempts to reach out to them.

Read the cease-and-desist letter below:

In an affidavit filed on June 14, Hill said their home in The Woodlands was sold in 2013 along with some of the furniture and artwork.

On June 7, she said her attorneys told her of a “Dusty’s Estate” sale which she was not aware of, according to the affidavit.

Organizers said the estate sale was being held the weekend of June 11 featuring items that came from Hill’s one-time Houston home. The home and some of the furniture were said to be sold 10 years ago.

They added that the home changed hands again recently and everything inside had to go. The auction featured framed posters and furniture.

In a cease-and-desist letter, her attorney said the family of Hill and his estate have nothing to do with the sale.

“I was also hurt, dismayed and became angry,” Hill said in the affidavit. “People were representing these items to being the benefit of Dusty's name, but were not telling the truth in doing so.”

The restraining order is in effect until July 1 with a court hearing scheduled for June 30.