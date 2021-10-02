Regal Fiesta Stadium 16 is permanently closed, real estate company says

Weingarten Realty said the movie theater will not reopen and the building will be repurposed for a different use.

A real estate company has confirmed that the Regal Fiesta 16 movie theater at the Fiesta Trails shopping center has permanently closed.

Weingarten Realty said the movie theater will not reopen and the building will be repurposed for a different use. The former theater is located at 12631 Vance Jackson on the northwest side of San Antonio.

The theater was a family favorite in San Antonio, and had transitioned in 2012 to a discount theater.

The theater was forced to close early in the pandemic, when state-wide lockdowns were implemented. Other movie theaters have since opened but movie attendence is still at lower levels than before the pandemic.