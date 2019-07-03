SAN ANTONIO — History came to life Wednesday as the Alamo was flooded with visitors, ceremonies, and reenactments of the legendary thirteen-day siege that sparked Texas Independence in 1863.
March 6, 2019, marked the 183rd anniversary of the final day of fighting, and Alamo visitors were put on the spot with KENS5 trivia.
KENS5 ALAMO TRIVIA QUESTIONS:
- How long did the battle of the Alamo last?
- What was the Alamo before it became a fort?
- Which Mexican general led the attack on the Alamo?
- Name at least one of the men credited for leading the Texans in battle.
- What year did the Battle of the Alamo take place?