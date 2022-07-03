WATCH: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' trailer shows us Jedi's life 10 years after Order 66

The galaxy far, far away is coming directly to your screen.

Attention all Star Wars fans: you may need to hold on to your seats for this new "Obi-Wan Kenobi" miniseries teaser trailer.

Accompanied by the bellowing Sith Theme, the trailer provides us a brief glimpse of the Star Wars universe set 10 years after "Episode III: Revenge of the Sith." The series will start streaming on Disney Plus on May 25.

In the latest of Disney Plus Star Wars content, Kenobi navigates a new galaxy now under control the Dark Side that continues its mission to destroy the remaining Jedi who survived Order 66.

"The key to hunting Jedi is patience," declares an ominous new villain in the trailer.

But perhaps something even more exciting: several actors from the prequel trilogy will reprise their roles in the upcoming series, including Ewan McGregor as the titular character.

The trailer also features Australian actor Joel Edgerton, who plays Owen Lars, the uncle and guardian of Luke Skywalker. And although we only hear Darth Vader's infamous mechanical breathing, Hayden Christensen will also be returning to play Anakin Skywalker.

McGregor had previously voiced his enthusiasm for reprising Kenobi, and he told ComicBook.com that getting to reunite with Christensen has been "the most beautiful thing of all."