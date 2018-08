Listen up foodies!

You can now get paid to travel around the country and eat barbecue!

Reynolds Wrap wants to hire a "chief grilling officer" to track down the best barbecue in the country.

It's a two-week gig, and you get $10,000 to do it!

So far, the confirmed stops are in Nashville, Memphis, Kansas City, Austin and Dallas, but we recommend they come to Houston, too!

If you're interested, tap here for more details.

© 2018 KHOU