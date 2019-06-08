SAN ANTONIO — Southerleigh has served a plethora of Southern-style food to crowds at the Pearl since 2015, and they're now bringing that menu to the city's northwest side.

Southerleigh Bird & Biscuit is slated to open in The Rim during the "second quarter of 2020," according to a press release from the restaurant group.

The new location will serve brunch, lunch, dinner, and happy hour; and will also include take-out and delivery options.

The menu will include options such as fried chicken, biscuits, and a full oyster bar; the restaurant will also serve their locally-brewed beers, cocktails, and wine.