Ever find yourself waiting in a long line of fellow barbecue lovers just so you can grab a pound of slowly-cooked brisket? Don’t worry, you’re not alone.
Barbecue is a Texas tradition and many restaurants in the Lone Star State pride themselves on serving the “best” entrees and side options.
If you’re looking for different barbecue spots to visit, a Top 25 New Joints in Texas list just released by Texas Monthly will help you on your barbecue journey.
To really “roast” things up, the publication has opened the first round of their "Readers’ Choice Barbecue Bracket," which pairs off the top barbecue joints in the state.
San Antonio is no stranger to the list. 2M Smokehouse and The Granary ‘Cue and Brew are in the Top 25, so if you want to add them as your bracket finalists, now is your chance to grab a plate.
For 2M Smokehouse, some of the menu options include:
Brisket
Smoked turkey breast
Pork sausage with Oaxaca cheese and serranos
Beef chorizo sausage
Chicharoni mac
Pickled bell peppers
Tres leches
Brisket
Carolina pulled pork
Memphis pork ribs
Loaded chopped beef baked potato
Burnt end baked beans
Sweet ‘n spicy collard greens
Bread pudding with white chocolate and chantilly
Try a little bit of everything and vote for your favorite barbecue joint!
