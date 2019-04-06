Ever find yourself waiting in a long line of fellow barbecue lovers just so you can grab a pound of slowly-cooked brisket? Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Barbecue is a Texas tradition and many restaurants in the Lone Star State pride themselves on serving the “best” entrees and side options.

If you’re looking for different barbecue spots to visit, a Top 25 New Joints in Texas list just released by Texas Monthly will help you on your barbecue journey.

To really “roast” things up, the publication has opened the first round of their "Readers’ Choice Barbecue Bracket," which pairs off the top barbecue joints in the state.

San Antonio is no stranger to the list. 2M Smokehouse and The Granary ‘Cue and Brew are in the Top 25, so if you want to add them as your bracket finalists, now is your chance to grab a plate.

For 2M Smokehouse, some of the menu options include:

Brisket

Smoked turkey breast

Pork sausage with Oaxaca cheese and serranos

Beef chorizo sausage

Chicharoni mac

Pickled bell peppers

Tres leches

The Granary ‘Cue and Brew

Brisket

Carolina pulled pork

Memphis pork ribs

Loaded chopped beef baked potato

Burnt end baked beans

Sweet ‘n spicy collard greens

Bread pudding with white chocolate and chantilly

Try a little bit of everything and vote for your favorite barbecue joint!

