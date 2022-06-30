Wild Barley serves home-made bread, sandwiches, breakfast | Neighborhood Eats

From a food truck to a brick and mortar, Wild Barley has grown significantly.

SAN ANTONIO — Have you ever been inside a brew pub and restaurant that makes their own bread? Well, if you haven't, there's a place that may be worth the visit.

It's called Wild Barley. They're located on 8403 Broadway and they're open every Thursday through Monday.

We stepped inside on this week's Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series. They started as a food truck, so they had a loyal following going into their brick and mortar.

"The idea of Wild Barley started back when my partner and I were in college," said co-owner Marc Fogelsong. "We knew we wanted to start a business together, so we both went off, learned our respective industries, took a year and built a food truck from the ground up, and then we ran it for about three years. Then, we found this spot."

The inside has a totally new look. But, you may have already been inside if you've lived in the Alamo City for a while, since it was once Taco Garage.

"We went ahead and moved on it. Basically bought all the equipment here and started renovations to turn it into what we wanted," said Fogelsong.

They’re still in the growth process. But, their customers have followed them to the brick and mortar.

"They focus on bringing a different vibe. The drinks, the food, homemade bagels and pizza...like, you don't really get that. So, it’s different," said loyal customer Cordelia Edgerton.

We had to see that homemade food for ourselves.

The Reuben Classic Sandwich

"House pastrami brisket, a Russian dressing and sauerkraut, and then some melted swiss on there on our house sour dough," said Fogelsong.

The Cali

"On a lemon tarragon sourdough loaf, that one features some smoked turkey, some bacon, black garlic & herb cream cheese, as well as a few vegetables," said Fogelsong.

The business can only grow from here as they plan to launch their own beer. For now, they’re happy to work with fellow Texans, putting love into everything they serve

"I think we're approaching this thing with a level of care for what we're giving to our consumers," said Fogelsong. "I think it shows whenever you eat it."