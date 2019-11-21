SAN ANTONIO — Papa’s Burgers fended off 63 restaurants to win the KENS 5 Burger Battle. He started his restaurant for his father following his mother’s death from cancer.

Located at 709 West Old Highway 90, the menu boasts more than 20 items. Money Magazine and Yelp named Walker’s creation the fourth best burger in the country.

The burger joint is also home of the “Starving Marvin” if you dare take the challenge.

Walker accepted his burger trophy live on Eyewitness News This Morning. He called his new honor “cool.”