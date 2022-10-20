New restaurant, Viking Tavern, brings Viking-sized portions to San Antonio | Neighborhood Eats

They told us how they'll spend hours perfecting something that takes minutes for visitors to eat.

SAN ANTONIO — From Scandinavia to San Antonio, the Viking culture has made its way to the Alamo City at a new restaurant on the west side.

It's called the Viking Tavern Restaurant and it's located on 3299 Wurzbach Road. They want to give folks a Viking-sized portion.

"We're the only ones that are like this in San Antonio. We haven't found any other restaurant that is going off of this genre, or Scandinavian base," said Executive Chef Sergio Moreno.

"We really do take the time, as many hours as it needs, to make sure everything is perfectly cooked, smoked and ready to hit the table," said Pastry Chef Amanda Jarema.

And the food hitting the table is a feast.

"With that Viking culture gathering, it's to bring everybody to the table so everybody can have that experience and tell their stories," said Executive Sous Chef Bruce Fabrey.

When you walk inside, you'll enter the main dining hall. But, behind a closed door is the tavern, all built by hand by their owner, Galen. And everyone eats like a king.

The Beef Rib

"It's six hour in-house smoked...a marinade bath with Worchester sauce and liquid smoke and then we'll coat that in some duck fat. And then that goes alongside with our red roasted potatoes. It gets topped with a red pepper aoili sauce," said Fabrey.

Braised Lamb Shanks

"It's my personal recipe. It's a five-hour braised lamb shank. And that gets a side of our seasonal slaw...our in house-made Lefsa on the side," said Fabrey.

The Berserker

"It consists of four different animals that are in it. So, it has wild boar, elk, bison and Australian beef wagyu," said Fabrey.

They told us how they have those specially cut and flown in from their butchers.

"Vikings in all aspects were actually farmers. It's all about farm to table kind of a deal, really just appreciating the earth," said Moreno.

And San Antonio has grown an appreciation for them.

"You can tell we've taken the time to really, really craft that flavor and present it in a way that we hope everybody enjoys," said Jarema.

To view the full menu, click here.