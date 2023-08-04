'Where the locals go'; Huge tacos served in Gruene at hidden gem food truck | Neighborhood Eats

Do you think you can take on the biggest taco they serve?

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — One food truck in Gruene has dozens of reviews on social media, and they're all five stars. It's called Un Poco De Todo, which means a little bit of everything when translated from Spanish to English.

"I love serving people. I love making people happy. And the way that I make people happy is feeding them," said owner and operator Sirena Zimmerman. "I've been cooking since I've been about 9 years old."

She told us that she was that "underground caterer" that people would call.

"I started getting bigger and larger numbers of [the] amount of food. I was up to a hundred in cooking in one night. I got used to it because I've got six kids. I don't know how to cook small, so if you want to eat, you're going to eat big. I'm going to make sure you're well-fed," she said.

Their biggest taco is called the "Trash" because it has everything thrown into it!

"It's the biggest one that fits inside of a huge container that everybody likes to get. They're surprised by the flavor because they don't think that they will mesh well together. But then when they eat it, they're like, 'It's just a brand new bite' and it goes very well because of the seasonings and everything," Zimmerman said.

Scramble the egg with the meat and vegetables, add some beans to the big tortilla and then it’s time for the cheese, cilantro and the signature salsa.

The Sirena Special is also a best-seller.

"A jalapeno tortilla with carne guisda, cheese, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos and some cilantro on top," she described.

She also has more specialty tacos and street tacos that keep people coming back. And customers have remained loyal, but she hopes to spread the word more about her small business.

"I come from a background where I was raised by a single mother with five children. I don't think I would be able to be where I'm at if it wasn't for God and my wonderful husband that has encouraged me to pursue what I've always wanted to do," said Zimmerman. "I love serving people. I love taking care of them. I love seeing their smile on their face when they eat. When they take a bite and they're just like, 'Wow!' that's exactly what I wanted."

Click here to explore Un Poco De Todo's website. You can often find them on 1308 Gruene Road, but their locations to vary. You can also keep up with their social media for the latest.