Texas food truck names loaded burger 'The Shad' in honor of customer who comes weekly | Neighborhood Eats

FLORESVILLE, Texas — If you're looking to support a small business with big burgers, there's a food truck you'll want to visit in Floresville. On Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition, we visited T's Gourmet Burgers & More, located on 2119 10th Street. For being a newer business, they've gained some loyal followers.

"I've got several dedicated customers, but he's one of them," said owner Trey Bell, referring to a customer named Shad who comes multiple times a week to purchase a burger loaded with two patties, two slices of cheese, bacon, avocado, jalapeno, lettuce, onions, pickles and tomatoes. That burger is now named the Shad in his honor!

"My food is all fresh. I make most of it from scratch. Nothing is cooked until you order it. There's nothing pre-made. I do not put a patty down until you walk up there and order," said Bell.

Although the burgers are his signature, he’s also known for his New Orleans-style gumbo.

"I worked in Louisiana for about five years and met a lot of great chefs and cooks, and that's where I kind of came up with that one," said Bell.

But being a food truck, he told us that finger food is the backbone of the business, especially for the chicken fried steak bites.

"I decided to make them smaller. But it's made from scratch as well. I cut it up and it marinates overnight," said Bell.

The customers are dedicated as they know they’re supporting a locally-owned business. "It's always good, and he's always here when he's supposed to be, on time, and he's pretty quick with getting the food out," said customer Samantha Fitzsimon.

"I try to get everything out of here -- from the time you order -- 8 minutes is about what I shoot for," said Bell.

And the people are pleased.

"The food is great and you can't eat any better anywhere," said Fitzsimon.