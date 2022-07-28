Looking for authentic Italian food? This San Antonio restaurant has House Chicken Piccata, pasta bowls

People come for a relaxing night. But they get a source of entertainment too, watching the staff do their thing in the kitchen.

SAN ANTONIO — If you've been on the hunt for traditional, authentic Italian food, there's a San Antonio restaurant that is serving up everything from House Chicken Piccata to an extra cheesy mozzarella appetizer.

On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we visited Tiu Steppi's Osteria on 9910 W Loop 1604 N #123.

"I think we bring a lot to the community as being the place to go on the weekends at night," said owner Moises Hernandez. "That also brings a different level of clientele where they just want to come in and relax, have a nice, safe, fun environment."

Sure, people come for a relaxing night. But they get a source of entertainment too, watching the staff do their thing in the kitchen.

'We do have an open kitchen, so we make everything in front of guests. You can sit on a high top. You can see how they're making everything in the back," said Hernandez.

And we got a really up close view of their signature dishes.

The House Chicken Piccata

"That's our number one seller. That's going to have shallots, mushrooms, prosciutto and artichoke hearts. That's going to get sautéed as well with our hand-seared chicken breast," said Chef Michael Barrera.

The Seafood Pasta

"That has mussels, shrimp and clams with some white wine, and gets tossed with some linguine. Also with our house-made marinara sauce," said Barrera.

The Mozzarella appetizer

"San Antonians remained loyal in the worst of the pandemic. So, the fact that the community has pulled together, we're still open, we're still able to serve the community -- it means a lot to us," said Hernandez.

But, it’s the employees who keep the doors open.

"Our customers keep coming back for them and I think they're the ones that we should praise, since we're because of them," said Hernandez.

For more information about Tiu Steppi's, like their hours and full menu, click here.