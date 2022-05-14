The Baked Bird serves homemade biscuits, hand-peeled potatoes, unique brunch foods | Neighborhood Eats

Their goal is to serve the community amazing brunch food, but without that brunch wait time.

SAN ANTONIO — At one local food truck, biscuits are loaded with fresh eggs, potatoes are hand-peeled and there is so much flavor it'll blow your taste buds away.

On Neighborhood Eats (Food Truck Edition), a KENS 5 original, we visited The Baked Bird. Their locations vary, so you have to watch their social media page to know where they're serving.

"The Baked Bird is a total passion project for me. It kind of got started on a whim," said owner/chef Jennifer Zdeb.

Their goal is to serve the community amazing brunch food, but without that brunch wait time. They work an average of sixteen hours a day so they can serve everyone good quality products.

"I think it offers you all of the things you want, and having a breakfast that's fast and convenient without having to get dressed up to do it, or to get on a waitlist to do it," said Zdeb. "And we offer signature items, like the smoked salmon, and other dishes that you would find at a fancier type brunch."

They make an average of 200 biscuits a week

"[I] have to pulse it into the actual flour itself, blend the butter in with that, roll it out, cut it out, bake it. So, definitely this is one of the passion projects on the truck," Zdeb said.

But, they’re also passionate about their items like The Bird’s Nest.

"Our chorizo hash potato dish -- that comes with either your choice of gravy or hollandaise," said Zbed.

But, their most popular item is the Dirty South.

"Our biscuit and gravy -- that is a scratch made biscuit with a sausage gravy topped with an over-easy egg, pico and cheese," said Zbed.

The truck, branded after their pet bird named Jalapeno, has become a destination for many people seeking breakfast or brunch.

"We want you to be happy with what you purchase and we also want you to be adventurous," said Zbed. "I think a lot of times, people order in the comfort zone, and I want to push them out of the comfort zone."

So, if you’re feeling like branching out today, click here to see where they are serving next.

"I'm passionate about it and I hope everyone comes out, just gives it a shot," said Zbed.

