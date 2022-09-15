Inside a small Texas town restaurant with big burgers, loaded fries | Neighborhood Eats

"It means everything. To own this business is everything. It's my world. I live it, I breathe it."

POTEET, Texas — If you're looking for a small town business with big eats, look no further than The Backyard Kitchen, located on 973 Avenue H in Poteet. On Neighborhood Eats, we visited the business to see why locals and Texans alike have raved about them.

"It means everything. To own this business is everything. It's my world. I live it, I breathe it," said Owner and Operator of The Backyard Kitchen Brad Stelzig.

He told us how he started his career as a dishwasher, working his way up to line cook, then management. "Getting that in and out knowledge. And it led to this point where we're here at today; owning and operating our own business," said Stelzig.

We even met a customer who wanted to speak to us about why she loves this restaurant, and the people who run it.

"They care about the community, they care about the people," said Shawnene Heather. "The food is excellent here."

With all the hype around that excellent food, we had to watch them make their best sellers.

The Jefe Burger

"It's one of our bigger burgers that we sell. It has four meats, four cheeses, toasted bun, grilled onions, jalapenos, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes," said Heather.

Chicken Pickle Fries

"It's a new menu item. It's been a hot seller," said Stelzig. "It's French fries seasoned with salt and pepper. We do it with our nacho cheese cheddar sauce, shredded cheese, cut up chicken strips on there. We do some pickles, put it on with our 'Yard Sauce. And the 'Yard Sauce is really what sets it apart and it's something different that you really can't find anywhere else."

The Flaming Quesadilla

"It's always been a hot seller, so when you put cheese and Hot Cheetos and meat all together, and then you put a tortilla in there, you're in South Texas, baby. That's what it's all about," said Stelzig.

There’s something about a small Texas business that really resonates with people. Especially in difficult financial times.

"I always use the term 'Poteet Strong' because they are a strong community. Whenever things are at the lowest point, things are hard, difficult, these people prevail. They're amazing. And they they climb their way right back up to the top again," said Heather.

Stelzig told us how they have several customers who make the trip to see them, even if it means putting in 45 minutes or so for the drive.

"We have a lot of customers that come down from San Antonio every day. We have people from the surrounding towns like Lytle, Charlotte, Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Elmendorf, and all these great towns that are around us," said Stelzig. "People are coming out and supporting."

For more information about The Backyard Kitchen, like their hours and full menu, click here.