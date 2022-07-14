'A perfect representation of San Antonio'; Mexican restaurant known for huge plates, low prices, good vibes | Neighborhood Eats

They’ve gotten more into social media, promoting their signature plates, like The Eddie's Special.

SAN ANTONIO — There's a South Texas restaurant that prides themselves in speed, affordability and overall, good eats.

So, we had to visit Susana's Mexican Restaurant & Catering on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series. They're located on 2223 South Zarzamora Street, open every day but Monday until 2 p.m.

"I believe we're a perfect representation of San Antonio," said General Manager Martin Cardenas. "We're born and raised in the south side. So, we carry that with pride. and like everything we do, we carry it with pride with our food."

Cardenas said that the business has been around for about 35 years, and it's always been a small business. "We're very known here in the south side. But now, since we're taking over the kitchen and the business itself, we're trying to grow."

They’ve gotten more into social media, promoting their signature plates.

The Breakfast Plate Chilaquiles with Chorizo

"I started by grilling that pico de gallo. I added the crispy red and white tortilla chips. We grill that together. I had some chorizo. I added the eggs, scrambled it all together. I put the cheese out on top with the beans and the potatoes," said Head Chef Edward Martinez.

The Eddie's Special

"Two cheese enchiladas, an order of carne asada, the Mexican rice, refried beans and two flour tortillas," said Martinez.

And all of these plates should hit your table quickly.

"You're never going to walk into my restaurant and have to wait 20 or 30 minutes," said Martinez. "It's just not going to happen."

He also said he invites everyone to try their food as they keep the prices lower in comparison to other local restaurants.

"You can come with $5 and you can leave with a lot of food. You can come with $10 and you can have a whole meal. You just don’t get that everywhere anymore, man," said Martinez.

For more information about Susana's, click here.