Huge goblets, Hot Cheeto burger, rainbow sliders served at new Sugar Factory | Neighborhood Eats

The restaurant has expanded across the country, including a new location in the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — The most Instagrammed restaurant in the entire country has opened a location in San Antonio. Their food and drinks are literally insane.

This week on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped inside the Sugar Factory on 849 East Commerce Street next to the River Walk.

"We are an American bistro that serves everything. We're not just a candy store; people think the Sugar Factory is just candy, but we offer steak to lobsters to burgers to pancakes," said Corporate Events Coordinator Rula Khoury. "I think San Antonio doesn't have anything similar to us because we offer you every single thing that your palate would be wanting."

It’s a place for locals and tourists to unwind.

We met a tourist from Oklahoma who was vacationing with her family. "I love the atmosphere in here. It’s very pretty and they will enjoy the food, and the staff, and everything was great," said Pamela Freeman.

Being so popular on social media with over 311,000 using the hashtag #sugarfactory on Instagram, so many people photograph with the large milkshakes covered in chocolate (literally, the glass is painted with chocolate) and the Rainbow Sliders.

"One of our most popular dishes: they're little miniature sliders. They come in the rainbow colors and they have crispy onions, cheese, pickles and our famous Sugar Factory sauce," said Khoury.

And they have a Flaming Hot Cheeto Burger!

"That has pepper jack dipped with crumbles of Flaming Hot Cheetos. And then the bun actually dipped in crumbs of the Flaming Hot Cheetos," said Khoury.

They throw in a side of fries with, you guessed it, Flaming Hot Cheetos. Then those insane milkshakes like the campfire s'mores.

"We can make it spiked with alcohol or you can make it non-spiked for kids. It's chocolate and coffee mixed together. You get a s'more snack on top of it," said Khoury.

But many people come for the HUGE goblets poured on top of dry ice.

Apparently celebrities get a kick out of it too.

"From Kylie Jenner, Nick Jonas, we got Pauly D, we got Jennifer Lopez. So many different type of partnerships with them that make our celebrity goblets with their celebrity drinks," said Khoury.

"You will have an unforgettable moment when you come into this restaurant," said Khoury.

Click here for more information about Sugar Factory, like their menu and hours.