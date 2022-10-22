Inside a 'sushi-Mexican fusion' truck serving Hot Cheeto dusted rolls | Neighborhood Eats

It’s a family business, and the grind never stops.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A young entrepreneur had a vision to start what he calls a "sushi-Mexican fusion" business. And he was eager to showcase his work on Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition.

He said he's never found anything like this in San Antonio, so, he decided to open the food truck and name it Suchi-N-Gon. You can follow him on social media to find out where he's serving, but normally, he's parked inside Camp 1604, located on 5535 N Loop 1604 W Access Road.

"We have a truck which sells sushi, inspired by Mexican cuisine and sushi fusion. We use Mexican ingredients like pastor, cilantro, serrano peppers, cheese," said owner Francisco Garcia.

It’s a family business, and the grind never stops.

"Every day, we wake up exhausted. But we are here and people are like, 'Hey, give me al pastor or give me the Fuego Roll.' And they just tell me, 'It's fire. Your food is good!'" said Garcia.

That Fuego Roll is one of the most "Instagrammable" things you’ll find.

"The main thing is the powder -- the Cheetos and Takis that we mix it up all together and blend it. We'll roll it up and we cut it into pieces. We put the Chipotle mayo on top with a little bit of green onions," said Garcia. The fried shrimp inside paired well with the Hot Cheetos.

The Al Pastor Sushi

"Avocado, mozzarella cheese, pork marinated in citrus juices. And we roll it up, we bread it, and we cut it like the regular sushi. Mango sauce and chipotle mayo. Fresh pineapple, cilantro," said Garcia.

And the reaction Garcia has gotten since opening his truck in 2022 has been fantastic.

"They just come back and tell me, 'Thank you' and it's all really good vibes, and that's amazing," said Garcia.

As for the secret to success being such a new business.

"I think we have really good hands and we have really good passion for the things what we do," said Garcia. "I think that's the success of my business."

For more information about Suchi-N-Gon, like their hours and more, click here.