Looking for gourmet shaved ice? This San Antonio food truck is serving it up | Neighborhood Eats

And the owners want people to know that you won’t break the bank when you visit them.

SAN ANTONIO — As the cold weather dies down and the Texas heat cranks up, finding a shaved ice truck is a must. So, we visited Snow Bros who serves all across the San Antonio area.

"We wanted to make some gourmet shaved ice. It's something different, and not everybody has that here in San Antonio," said owner David Guzman.

He told us a big reason as to why they're different is that majority of their flavors are natural.

"It's an art," he said. "It's not your typical snow cone or raspa ice. The shaver is what makes a big difference. It gets it to a fine consistency to where the ice just literally melts in your mouth."

They're all perfect for the heat, literally. They're known for their Texas Heat.

"The Texas heat is going to be our tamarindo. It's a natural tamarindo, some cayenne pepper, chamoy, tajin," said Guzman.

The Mango Tropical

"It has shredded mango on top. Our tahin, chamoy, some lime, coconut," said Guzman.

The Leche

"It's a real Rio Grande Valley staple. Evaporated milk, our leche flavor, and topped with a cherry," said Guzman.

But, you have to have something that represents the Alamo City. Like, the Spurs Throwback.

"Our Spurs Throwback is going to be just three different combination flavors. And it looks exactly like the old school Spurs throwback. Whenever the Spurs win, you can come out and get yourself a discount on it," said Guzman.

"We have our eight ounce Baby Bro. Those are generally for your younger kids. Our Little Bro which is a 12 ounce cup. Our Big Bro is 16 ounce cup. And then we go as big as our Whoa Bro, which is a 32 ounce cup," said Guzman. "We are one of the cheapest out there as well. Our Baby Bro starts up at $2.50."

They’re making a reputation as one of the "coolest" trucks around.

"It hardly ever get cold here," he said. "People will always be wanting nice, refreshing cold snow cones."

