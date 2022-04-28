Smashin Crab flies live seafood in from across US to cook, serve to San Antonio | Neighborhood Eats

"We chose San Antonio because it's a growing city. People were really asking for something like this to be here."

SAN ANTONIO — There's a reason why one San Antonio restaurant named themselves Smashin Crab; by request, you're given a mallet so you can well, smash the crab.

"We chose San Antonio because it's a growing city. People were really asking for something like this to be here," said co-owner Pablo Felix.

We went to their location on 700 E Sonterra Boulevard, but they also have locations on the northwest and far west side, as well as food trucks that travel across the area.

They've been around since 2017 and had a mission to bring authentic seafood to the Alamo City. Even if it means taking extra measures.

"We bring in our live seafood two or three times a week. We go to the airport, pick it up from different areas like New Orleans, and Maine for our lobsters. Pacific Northwest -- we get live Dungeness Crab," said Felix.

And we got to see some of that food.

The Perfect Storm

"You get a variety of different crab, shrimp, corn, potatoes, sausage and the most popular seasoning and sauce...the Trinity," said Felix.

He also showed us one of his favorites, a New Orleans staple -- chargrilled oysters.

"They're Gulf oysters with parmesan cheese, chargrilled on an open flame," said Felix.

The Lobster Roll

"A Cajun-style lobster roll, has a little bit of a kick...topped with our house-made coleslaw," said Felix.

They also told us people can replicate their process at home with one of their boil kits, also containing things like seasonings, Mari Gras beads and bibs.

And since crawfish season is in full-swing, you can anticipate some juicy bites.

"Everything's nice, fresh. Cook it just like you would in your backyard with your family," said Felix.

And as for being a business in these times where goods cost most, they told us, they're powering through for the Alamo City.

"Supply chain is very hard. We're doing our best to get the best product in the door for our guest. And we won't compromise for that," said Felix.