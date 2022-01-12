Filipino restaurant serving extravagant desserts, pork and lumpia | Neighborhood Eats

Their general manager has worked here for 16 years. She said this place made her feel like she was in Disneyland when she first walked inside!

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A store that’s been open for more than two decades has only grown, literally. They revamped the inside, but the food has remained authentic throughout all these years.

It's called Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market, & Bakery located on 5700 Wurzbach Road.

"I just love what we do. We kept doing it from the beginning up to now and I think that’s what makes people keep coming back," said General Manager and Chef Imelda Roberts.

Roberts has worked at Sari-Sari for 16 years. She said this place made her feel like she was in Disneyland when she first walked inside!

"This is the first Filipino store I've ever visited," she said. "And I was so happy." Now, the staff is like her family.

Roberts made us their famous Crispy Pata, which is the pork shoulder that weighs five pounds.

"It could be shared with with your friends or family, or maybe five or four people," said Roberts.

But, you can’t have a Filipino restaurant without lumpia.

"Lumpia is made with pork, ground pork. And we put some onion and garlic powder and also some carrots," said Roberts. "We roll it in a lumpia wrapper and we deep fry it. And when you bite it, it, you hear that crunch."

We also tried their seafood soaked in coconut milk.

And the pancit which are rice noodles.

As for dessert, we had the halo-halo, which is a famous treat in the Philippines.

"We have a sugar palm fruit, sweet red and white beans, sweet milk and ube ice cream," said Owner and CEO Camille De Los Reyes. "We put flan on ours, sprinkle it with some Rice Krispies and coconut strings. I believe there are 19 different ingredients in there."

De Los Reyes is continuing her family legacy after decades of serving the Alamo City.

"It's hard to be a Filipino restaurant because Filipinos are really great cooks. So, everybody has their own version of all of the dishes that we make and they say that they can make it better," she said. But, because of this, De Los Reyes said she's grateful when people come inside to let them do the cooking instead.

"We invite everyone in the San Antonio area, and anyone across Texas, across the country, to come and experience what might be some of the best Filipino food you'll ever have," she said.

Click here to explore their website where you'll find their menu and hours.