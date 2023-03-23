Baja-style plates served at San Antonio restaurant | Neighborhood Eats

From fish tacos to huge burritos, this place wants to leave folks feeling full. But, there's healthy options too.

SAN ANTONIO — There's a San Antonio restaurant that means flavors in english. It's called Sabores, and they've brought Baja-style flavors to Texas.

They're located on 2414 Babcock Road in Suite 100.

"It's very hard to find my kind of food that I have right here. So for me, it's an opportunity to bring the people, let them know that we have very good food, different foods, you know," said co-owner David Juarez.

He moved to Texas with a dream to start his restaurant. "I used to live very close to Baja California," he said. "Our idea was to bring those coastal flavors to San Antonio."

And you taste those flavors in the fish tacos.

"Beer battered Alaskan Pollock, put some creamy special sauce with tomato salsa, crispy cabbage on top," said Juarez.

And they also made their Sabores Burrito.

"We toast the cheese on the flour tortilla, we put some guacamole, lime rice, black beans, creamy chipotle sauce, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, and your choice of shrimp, steak, ribeye or chicken," he said.

They pride themselves in high quality ingredients.

"In my experience, once they try it, the people are super happy with the food. It's a different food but they really like it," said Juarez.

And his customers have really liked seeing how far the business has come.

"I was managing restaurants for over 30 years. And one of my dreams was to open my own restaurant," said Juarez. "My dream come true and I would say thank you to San Antonio for giving me the opportunity to open this restaurant."