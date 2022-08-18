Creole-southwestern cuisine serving chicken fried steak, carne asada | Neighborhood Eats

But, his best-seller is the shrimp lagniappe 🤤

"You won't find any other restaurant around here like it," said Chef Robert Hicks. "We are a Creole-southwestern cuisine. People will tell you, 'The food makes me feel.' They don’t taste it – it makes them feel – it moves them."

It's true when you try his most popular dish, the shrimp lagniappe.

"It's shrimp stuffed with my seafood stuffing topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, chives, pico de gallo, topped with lemon butter and then it's served with my dirty rice," said Hicks.

And the southwestern cuisine ties into his carne asada.

"It's a grilled flank steak topped with cheese enchiladas with Baja sauce that I created," said Hicks.

He even has chicken fried steak he named after himself because so many people would ask, "Robert, can you please make your iconic chicken fried steak?"

He suggested trying it with his signature cream greens. After your meal, you can check out his beignets.

Hicks has worked at some of the finest restaurants. We even met a customer who came to see him after eating his food when he was in Forth Worth.

"This area needs restaurants like this so badly. I'm so excited to know that we've got a chef of his caliber that has a restaurant here," said customer Michele Audas.

From the menu to the custom artwork to the overall vibe of the restaurant, you can feel the passion that goes into this place.

"You can say God has made the path for me and He kind of laid it out. And so that's just kind of like my God given talent that I'm pursuing. And without him, I couldn't do what I do today," said Hicks.

